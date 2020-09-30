Forecast: Fire risk today, freezing risk by Friday morning

Today and Thursday will be pleasant with sunny skies and continued typical fall temperatures, the National Weather Service reported.

Fire risk will be elevated today, though temperatures aren’t expected to be as high so risk won’t be as high as Tuesday, the weather service reported. Temps Thursday night will dip down into the mid- to -upper 30s and widespread frost and localized freezing temperatures are likely Friday morning.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 62.