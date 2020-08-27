Forecast: Heat index in the 100s today

From left, Britny and Chris Kelley and their 1-year old St. Bernard, Darby, walk along the dock at Big Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. The Kelleys recently moved to Council Bluffs from Omaha, and they said they’ve been enjoying discovering and exploring new parks and trail systems on this side of the river.
A dragonfly sits perched atop a stick poking out of the water at Big Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A frog leaps from its perch at Big Lake Park on Wednesday.
A group of turtles get some sun while resting atop a log at Big Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A turle pokes its head out of the water at Big Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
A dragonfly sits perched atop a rock sticking out of the water at Big Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Today will be sunny with a high of 96 and a south wind at 7 to 13 mph.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, dewpoint temps are expected to increase by a few degrees today, causing heat index temps to rise above 100 degree is some areas.
Tonight, the temp will drop down to 73 with clear skies.
A cold front moving into the area this weekend will cause temps to drop down to the 70s on Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 8 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
