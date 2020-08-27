 Skip to main content
Forecast: Heat index in the 100s today
top story

Forecast: Heat index in the 100s today

Today will be sunny with a high of 96 and a south wind at 7 to 13 mph.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, dewpoint temps are expected to increase by a few degrees today, causing heat index temps to rise above 100 degree is some areas.

Tonight, the temp will drop down to 73 with clear skies.

A cold front moving into the area this weekend will cause temps to drop down to the 70s on Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 96. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

