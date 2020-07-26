Forecast: High chances for rain continue into Monday morning

Make sure to grab your umbrella this morning.

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may be impacted this afternoon by showers and thunderstorms.

With a 70% chance of rain, the high today will be 89 with a south wind, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the chance of rain continues up to 80% overnight. Lows will drop down to the 60s with a northwest wind around 5 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.