Forecast: High winds and a chance for rain this weekend
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may experience high wind gusts through Sunday.

Today, the high will be 91, with a south wind gusting as high as 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop down to 59 with a north wind gusting as high as 16 mph.

A chance of rain is expected on Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 7 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 6 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

