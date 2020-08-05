Forecast: High winds throughout the day

Today the highs will climb to 80, but it may feel cooler with high winds from the south.

Throughout the day wind gusts could reach as high as 21 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro could see some rain, with a 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high of 85.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.