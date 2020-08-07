Forecast: High winds today will continue overnight

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect high winds today from the south.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 24 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A slight rain chance this morning will clear the way for a partly sunny afternoon with a high of 86.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 72, and high winds will continue overnight.

Saturday temps will climb back into the 90s with a high of 91.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.