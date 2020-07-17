Forecast: Hot weekend ahead

Today will have a high of 92, before climbing to 97 on Saturday.

This morning the Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see some showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A 5 to 10 mph southeast wind could make the day feel a little cooler.

Winds continue into tonight with a slight chance for rain and a low of 76.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.