Forecast: Nice, warm first week of fall week ahead
A pleasant, warm start to fall is ahead this week in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, the National Weather Service reported.

Today — and most of the week — will see sunny skies with temps in the high-70s and low-80s. Nights this week should be clear with temps in the mid-to high-50s.

Next week should see more of the same with daily highs in the upper-70s and sunny skies most days, according to the weather service.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

