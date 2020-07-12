Forecast: One last sunny day before a chance of rain, showers this week

A sunny day is on the forecast this morning.

Today, the high will be 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temperatures will drop to about 67 degrees with a calm wind after midnight.

Monday, expect mirroring temperatures, but a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

The chance of rain will continue through Friday, varying each day.

This week’s forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.