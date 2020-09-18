Forecast: Overnight temps continue to stay in the 50s

Temps in the lower 70s are expected for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this afternoon.
Today will be sunny with a southeast wind at 5 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 52.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!