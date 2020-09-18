Forecast: Overnight temps continue to stay in the 50s

Temps in the lower 70s are expected for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this afternoon.

Today will be sunny with a southeast wind at 5 to 8 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 52.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.