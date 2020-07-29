Forecast: Rain chances today continue into Thursday

Rain may impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this afternoon, with a 40% chance after 11 a.m.

Today, highs will climb near 86 with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight temps will drop down to the 60s, with a 40% chance of showers overnight.

Rain may continue into Thursday with a 50% chance throughout the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.