You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Forecast: Rain possible today, Thursday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain possible today, Thursday

Only $3 for 13 weeks

More rain is possible in the Council Bluffs metro area.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Overnight, the chances increase to 40% into the evening, mainly after 1 a.m., according to the weather service.

The high today will be 86 degrees, with a low of 71.

Thursday brings a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 89. The low Thursday is 73.

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Staying safe in the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News