Forecast: Rain possible today, Thursday

More rain is possible in the Council Bluffs metro area.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Overnight, the chances increase to 40% into the evening, mainly after 1 a.m., according to the weather service.

The high today will be 86 degrees, with a low of 71.

Thursday brings a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, with a high of 89. The low Thursday is 73.

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 93.