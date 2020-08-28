Forecast: Relief from the heat coming this weekend

High temps again today for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will be sunny with a high of 95, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 60s.

A cold front moves in this weekend dropping daily temps into the 70s by Monday.

The upcoming forecast for the area:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.

