Forecast: Storms likely today, chance of rain Wednesday, Thursday

There will be potential for a few strong to severe storms with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rain in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, the National Weather Service reported. The main area that could see heavy rain is southeast Nebraska.
There will be some small chances for thunderstorms for the mid and later parts of the week into the weekend, the weather service reported. Later outlooks will address the potential for severe storms in those periods.
The weather turns hot and humid again Friday through Sunday, the weather service reported. Afternoon highs in the lower to mid 90s combined with dewpoints in the lower to mid 70s will create heat index values 98 to 105 for a few hours each afternoon.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!