Forecast: Storms possible next week, western Iowa starting to experience drought condition

Chances thunderstorms return to the forecast from Monday into Wednesday. While timing of the front and details are currently vague, the National Weather Service reported that there will probably be a period of severe weather risk within that time frame.
The rain — minus the severe storms — is needed.
According to the National Drought Monitor, drought is creeping into western Iowa from Nebraska.
The heat and lack of rain are worsening those conditions, Martha Shulski, state climatologist for Nebraska, said. “Depending on amount and timing of rainfall, conditions could continue to deteriorate relatively quickly this time of year,” she said.
Pastureland, corn and cattle are most at risk, said Shulski and Al Dutcher, associate Nebraska state climatologist.
Pastures are the immediate concern, and several bouts of rain will be needed for them to be semiproductive, Dutcher said. Heat stress can prove fatal to cattle, and the risk next week is being closely watched. Corn, too, is at risk of diminished yields because of heat stress.
In the backyard garden, vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers aren’t setting fruit because it’s been so hot, said Scott Evans, horticulturist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. By this time of year, tomato plants should at least have green tomatoes on them, and so far many don’t, Evans said. The problem? Once temperatures rise above 90 degrees, the pollen can become sterile or the flowers can drop without setting fruit, he said. “That is all heat-related,” he said.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
— Nancy Gaarder of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
