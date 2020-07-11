Forecast: Storms possible next week, western Iowa starting to experience drought condition

Chances thunderstorms return to the forecast from Monday into Wednesday. While timing of the front and details are currently vague, the National Weather Service reported that there will probably be a period of severe weather risk within that time frame.

The rain — minus the severe storms — is needed.

According to the National Drought Monitor, drought is creeping into western Iowa from Nebraska.

The heat and lack of rain are worsening those conditions, Martha Shulski, state climatologist for Nebraska, said. “Depending on amount and timing of rainfall, conditions could continue to deteriorate relatively quickly this time of year,” she said.

Pastureland, corn and cattle are most at risk, said Shulski and Al Dutcher, associate Nebraska state climatologist.

Pastures are the immediate concern, and several bouts of rain will be needed for them to be semiproductive, Dutcher said. Heat stress can prove fatal to cattle, and the risk next week is being closely watched. Corn, too, is at risk of diminished yields because of heat stress.

In the backyard garden, vegetables such as tomatoes and peppers aren’t setting fruit because it’s been so hot, said Scott Evans, horticulturist with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. By this time of year, tomato plants should at least have green tomatoes on them, and so far many don’t, Evans said. The problem? Once temperatures rise above 90 degrees, the pollen can become sterile or the flowers can drop without setting fruit, he said. “That is all heat-related,” he said.