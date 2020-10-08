Forecast: Summer-like temps to remain through weekend

The latest blast of warm weather still has a few more days left in before starting a downward trend again, according to the National Weather Service.

Temps today and Friday will hit highs in the 80s, with sunny skies during the day and clear skies overnight. Nightly lows will dip down to the upper-50s and low-60s.

The weekend will see more of the same with sunny skies and warm days on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday night could bring showers as temps begin to drop back down to more seasonal levels.

Meanwhile, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area and Pottawattamie County remains in a severe drought, according to the weather service. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also in severe drought conditions while Mills, Fremont, Montgomery and Page Counties are in moderate drought.

Severe drought results in lower crop yields, decreased ethanol production and lower well levels. Moderate drought conditions result in some damage to crops and pastures, surface levels decline and grasses brown, according to the weather service.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.