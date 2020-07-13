Forecast: Sunday and hot today, chance of storms
A colorful sunrise paints the sky on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 95.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

