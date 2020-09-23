Forecast: Sunny days to end the week

Highs in the 80s will finish the week in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 82, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps will drop to the 60s with mostly clear skies.
A south wind of 5 to 13 mph is expected throughout the day, continuing overnight.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South/southwest wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
