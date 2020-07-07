Forecast: Sunny days with highs in the 90s for the week
top story

The week is expected be hot with few chances for showers.

Hallie Bova, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said there is a chance for rain tonight but it’s pretty uncertain if it will impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area or will stay to the north. She doesn’t expect it to be severe.

Highs will stay around the lower 90s for the week.

“Wednesday will be dry during the day but storms may occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” she said.

Last week Saharan dust off the coast of Africa, lingered through the area and impacted air quality for a few days, with Sunday having the thickest amount of dust, she said. The dust has since moved on.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

