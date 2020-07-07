Forecast: Sunny days with highs in the 90s for the week

Assisted living residents at Risen Son Christian Village wave as community members and organizations drive past during a patriotic parade on Friday, July 3, 2020. Risen Son staff members wanted to do something fun for their residents during the Fourth of July weekend, and they recruited several families and organizations to parade by with patriotic decor to greet them.
Riders with the West Pottawattamie County 4-H Horse Club make their way through Risen Son Christian Village during a patriotic parade on Friday, July 3, 2020. Risen Son staff members wanted to do something fun for their residents during the Fourth of July weekend, and they recruited several families and organizations to parade by with patriotic decor to greet them.
Marilyn and Larry Larsen wave to assisted living residents at Risen Son Christian Village as they drive by on their Allis-Chalmers tractor during a patriotic parade on Friday, July 3, 2020. Risen Son staff members wanted to do something fun for their residents during the Fourth of July weekend, and they recruited several families and organizations to parade by with patriotic decor to greet them.
A miniature U.S. flag stands over the grass as independent living residents in the Garden Homes at Risen Son Christian Village watch a patriotic parade proceed through the campus on Friday, July 3, 2020. Risen Son staff members wanted to do something fun for their residents during the Fourth of July weekend, and they recruited several families and organizations to parade by with patriotic decor to greet them.
A little girl waves to assisted living residents at Risen Son Christian Village as she drives by on a tractor during a patriotic parade on Friday, July 3, 2020. Risen Son staff members wanted to do something fun for their residents during the Fourth of July weekend, and they recruited several families and organizations to parade by with patriotic decor to greet them.
Members of the Harvest Riders with the Christian Motorcycle Association wave to assisted living residents at Risen Son Christian Village as they drive by during a patriotic parade on Friday, July 3, 2020. Risen Son staff members wanted to do something fun for their residents during the Fourth of July weekend, and they recruited several families and organizations to parade by with patriotic decor to greet them.
The week is expected be hot with few chances for showers.
Hallie Bova, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, said there is a chance for rain tonight but it’s pretty uncertain if it will impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area or will stay to the north. She doesn’t expect it to be severe.
Highs will stay around the lower 90s for the week.
“Wednesday will be dry during the day but storms may occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning,” she said.
Last week Saharan dust off the coast of Africa, lingered through the area and impacted air quality for a few days, with Sunday having the thickest amount of dust, she said. The dust has since moved on.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 94. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91.