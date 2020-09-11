Forecast: Sunny skies by Sunday

Showers continue today, with a possibility for thunderstorms after 1 p.m.

Highs will be in the lower 60s by the afternoon with a cool breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain is expected to continue tonight with a low of 53.

Rain chances will die down to reveal sunny skies on Sunday.

The forecast for the area, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 63. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 58.