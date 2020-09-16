Forecast: Sunny skies for the rest of the week

An air jet stream has brought recent smoke to the Council Bluffs-Omaha region from the wildfires along the West Coast.

“The smoke is really high in the atmosphere, so it’s not affecting our air quality too much,” said meteorologist Katie Gross with the National Weather Service. “The smoke will stay for a few days but it won’t have much of an impact.”

Today, highs will climb into the mid 80s by this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A southwest wind at 8 to 13 mph may cool the area.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 52. Winds will continue, but from the north.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South/southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East/southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.