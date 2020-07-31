Forecast: Sunny skies offer break from the rain

A break from the rain today is in store with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.
The high will be in the lowers 80s with a slight northeast breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly calm with a low of 61.
Rain might return Saturday afternoon with a 40% chance of showers.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
