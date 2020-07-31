Forecast: Sunny skies offer break from the rain

A break from the rain today is in store with mostly sunny skies throughout the day.

The high will be in the lowers 80s with a slight northeast breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly calm with a low of 61.

Rain might return Saturday afternoon with a 40% chance of showers.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.