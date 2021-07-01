Forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps

Sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected through Independence Day.

The high today is around 87, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The service said seasonable temperatures and dry conditions are expected to persist through the weekend. Rain is possible Monday through at least Wednesday, though.

The low tonight is 65.

Friday’s high is 86, with sunny skies expected, and a low of 64.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 90.