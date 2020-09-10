Forecast: Temps back in the 70s on Saturday

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect rain throughout the day into tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today there’s a 60% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., with a high of 59. Tonight chances drop down to 40% with a low of 53.

Temps will climb into the 60s on Friday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.