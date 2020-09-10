 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Temps back in the 70s on Saturday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Temps back in the 70s on Saturday

Only $5 for 5 months

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect rain throughout the day into tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today there’s a 60% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m., with a high of 59. Tonight chances drop down to 40% with a low of 53.

Temps will climb into the 60s on Friday.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 59. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aerials show mass flooding in Texas from Hurricane Laura

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert