Forecast: Temps could feel like 110 by this afternoon

A heat advisory has been placed for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area until 8 p.m. today.

Today will be sunny and hot, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high is 97, but heat index values could reach up to 110 degrees.

“The moisture in the air is what is going to make it feel so hot,” said meteorologist Dave Pearson with the National Weather Service.

He advises people to stay indoors if possible and to stay in the shade and drink plenty of fluids if you’re doing an outdoor activity.

South wind gusts could be as high as 26 mph throughout the day. Tonight temps will cool down to the 70s, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Heat index values as high as 107. South wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 75. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.