Forecast: Temps heat up mid-week

Temps will heat up again mid-week before cooling down to more pleasant days, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will see highs near 90 degrees. Temps will dip down to the upper 50s overnight. Wednesday will also be hot with temps near 90.

There is potential for some storms this weekend, the weather service said.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Light south southeast wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Labor Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.