Forecast: Temps in the 30s and 40s through weekend

A fluctuation in temperatures is in store for the next few days.

Gone, at least for now, are the pleasant temperatures of just last week. Today’s high is 32 degrees, with patchy fog rolling in before 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The day will be mostly sunny after the fog lifts. The low tonight of 24 will hit around 8 p.m., before warming back up to 31 overnight.

Friday brings a reprieve of 40, followed by a high of 30 on Saturday and 43 on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will bring highs in the 40s.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south/southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to near 24 by 8 p.m., then rising to around 31 during the remainder of the night. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South/southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon.