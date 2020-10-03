Forecast: Temps in the 50s and 60s this weekend before a warmup

The forecast calls for a somewhat chilly weekend, with warmer temperatures during the week.

The high today is 60 with light wind and a 10% chance of rain before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 41.

The metro area’s low early Saturday is expected to be in the upper 40s.

Sunday’s high is 59, with a low of 44.

Friday morning brought some cold temperatures to the metro. Clarinda and Harlan reported lows of 28 degrees Friday morning. Wayne, Nebraska, and Mapleton, Iowa, reported 29-degree readings, the National Weather Service said.

It hit 34 at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

“This will be the coolest we get for the foreseeable future,” said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Valley.

Today: A 10% chance of showers before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Light north wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light north northeast wind.