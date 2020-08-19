Forecast: Temps in the upper 80s to end the week

Skies filled with sunshine are expected through Sunday.

Today will be sunny with highs in the 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight the temp will drop down to 63 with a south wind 6 to 9 mph.

Temps will stay in the 80s throughout the week, and may climb to the 90s on Saturday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

