Forecast: Temps to drop into the 80s after hot weekend

The high today will reach 93, before dropping throughout the rest of the weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with a south wind that could have gusts as high as 22 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 76, as possibilities for showers and thunderstorms approach the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

There’s a 20% chance of rain overnight, before increasing to a 70% chance by Sunday afternoon.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South southwest wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.