Forecast: Warm, dry conditions increase fire risk
This week will feel like second summer as temps reach to the mid-80s in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area, the National Weather Service reported.

Most of the week will be sunny with temps ranging from the upper-70s to the mid-80s all week long and into the weekend.

Because of the warm and dry conditions, the weather service reported fire weather concerns for the region. The combination of low humidity, gusty winds and cured fuels enhance the risk for uncontrollable fires given ignition.

The rest of the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service includes:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 55. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

