Forecast: Warm today; rain, snow possible this weekend

A storm system moving into the region will bring areas of rain and possibly some snow starting Friday night and lasting into Sunday, the National Weather Service reported. Rain is likely, but a narrow band of wet snow can not be ruled out for Saturday night or Sunday.

Today, however, will be unseasonably warm, with temps in the low 70s. Tonight will be cloudy and cool as temperatures drop down to the low 40s.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 50% chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before 2 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.