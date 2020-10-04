Forecast: Warm-up on the way

Patchy frost is possible this morning. Additionally, some fog is likely to develop around sunrise over portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, the National Weather Service said. Visibilities could be reduced to less than a mile in those areas.

On Monday, the combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and cured fuels will enhance the risk for uncontrollable fires given ignition, the weather service reported.

Continued warm and dry conditions may prolong fire weather concerns.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 63. Light, variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.