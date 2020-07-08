Forecast: Week will end with clouds and chances for showers

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see a chance for showers tonight mainly after 1 a.m.

Today will be sunny with highs in the lower 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind may impact the area, but speeds are not expected to exceed higher than 13 mph.

Tonight will have a low of 71 with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms and will continue into Thursday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.