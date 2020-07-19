Forecast: Western Iowa officially in a drought, but rain possible this week

Thunderstorms will be possible tonight through at least Wednesday, as a frontal boundary will be stalled across or just south of the forecast area. There is some potential for severe weather and heavy rain, especially tonight into Monday night.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.