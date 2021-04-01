Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
