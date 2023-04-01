Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pretty quiet across the Midwest Wednesday, but that's about to change. A few severe storms could occur Thursday with a lot more expected Frida…
Warm front today, cold front tomorrow. Very windy conditions expected with both as well as a chance for rain and snow. Track the temperatures,…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Rain…
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…