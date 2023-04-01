Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.