Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.