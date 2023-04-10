The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …