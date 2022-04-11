Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.