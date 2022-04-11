 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert