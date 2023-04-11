Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
After a chilly day Wednesday, it's back to normal temperatures for early April today. Dry conditions as well, but there is a rain chance durin…