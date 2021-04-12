Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
