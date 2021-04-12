 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert