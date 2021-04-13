Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.