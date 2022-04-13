Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
