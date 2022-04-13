Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.