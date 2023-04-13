The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will continue through Thursday. A strong cold front is expected Friday though. See what rain chances and temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
With very low humidity, gusty winds, and the on-going drought, wildfires could start and spread very easily in many parts of Nebraska Friday. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…