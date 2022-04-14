Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes into eastern Nebraska, scattered storms look likely later today, with some capable of producing damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Watch now: Just isolated showers Monday, but severe storms possible for eastern Nebraska Tuesday evening
Pretty quiet weather for today. As a cold front sweeps across the state on Tuesday though, showers and storms look likely, especially in eastern Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know.
Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner recaps last night's storms in eastern Nebraska, breaks down the big cool down today, and previews the increasing winds for Thursday.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with strong thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail an…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…