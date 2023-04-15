Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
