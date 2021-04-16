 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert