Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturd…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will …
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 d…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Perio…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…