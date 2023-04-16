Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 29 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 10:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
