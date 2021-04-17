 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert